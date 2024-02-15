Chorley cannabis grow raided by Lancashire Police in Moor Road and two men arrested
Two men have been charged following the discovery of a cannabis grow in Chorley.
Lancashire Police were called to a home in Moor Road on Tuesday following 'reports of suspicious circumstances'.
When officers entered the address, they discovered around 150 mature cannabis plants. There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.
Two men from Chorley were arrested at the scene and have since been charged.
George Mbliamptis, 22, and Valentine Kosi, 22 - both from Moor Road, Chorley - have been charged with production of cannabis and will appear before Magistrates this morning.
The drugs bust was part of Operation Warrior - Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.
The force said: "It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities."