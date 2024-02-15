Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been charged following the discovery of a cannabis grow in Chorley.

Lancashire Police were called to a home in Moor Road on Tuesday following 'reports of suspicious circumstances'.

When officers entered the address, they discovered around 150 mature cannabis plants. There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

Police uncovered around 150 cannabis plants at a home in Moor Road, Chorley on Tuesday (February 13)

Two men from Chorley were arrested at the scene and have since been charged.

George Mbliamptis, 22, and Valentine Kosi, 22 - both from Moor Road, Chorley - have been charged with production of cannabis and will appear before Magistrates this morning.

The drugs bust was part of Operation Warrior - Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.

