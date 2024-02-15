News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Chorley cannabis grow raided by Lancashire Police in Moor Road and two men arrested

Two men have been charged and named by police after 150 cannabis plants were discovered inside the home.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 15th Feb 2024, 12:20 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 12:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged following the discovery of a cannabis grow in Chorley.

Lancashire Police were called to a home in Moor Road on Tuesday following 'reports of suspicious circumstances'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When officers entered the address, they discovered around 150 mature cannabis plants. There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

Police uncovered around 150 cannabis plants at a home in Moor Road, Chorley on Tuesday (February 13)Police uncovered around 150 cannabis plants at a home in Moor Road, Chorley on Tuesday (February 13)
Police uncovered around 150 cannabis plants at a home in Moor Road, Chorley on Tuesday (February 13)

Two men from Chorley were arrested at the scene and have since been charged.

George Mbliamptis, 22, and Valentine Kosi, 22 - both from Moor Road, Chorley - have been charged with production of cannabis and will appear before Magistrates this morning.

The drugs bust was part of Operation Warrior - Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said: "It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities."

Related topics:Lancashire Police