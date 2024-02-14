Preston burglary suspect charged by Lancashire Police after Plungington break-ins
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been charged following two burglaries in Preston.
The 53-year-old was arrested after two homes were targeted in the Plungington area on Sunday and Saturday.
Items including a laptop, phone and around £900 in cash were stolen.
A police spokesperson said: "Paul McMullen, 53, of Lancaster Road North, Preston was arrested yesterday and has since been charged with two counts of burglary in a dwelling. He will appear in court today."
Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, is ongoing to crackdown on residential burglary.
Op Defender aims "to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and to safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart of investigations",