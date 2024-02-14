Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged following two burglaries in Preston.

The 53-year-old was arrested after two homes were targeted in the Plungington area on Sunday and Saturday.

Items including a laptop, phone and around £900 in cash were stolen.

A police spokesperson said: "Paul McMullen, 53, of Lancaster Road North, Preston was arrested yesterday and has since been charged with two counts of burglary in a dwelling. He will appear in court today."

Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, is ongoing to crackdown on residential burglary.