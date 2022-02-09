Two arrested after man carrying knife snatches woman's handbag in Colne

A woman in her 50s was walking along Granville Street with her husband when a man approached them at around 4.20pm on Tuesday (February 8.).

The man proceeded to snatch the victim's handbag before fleeing the scene, reportedly dropping a knife as he ran towards Keighley Road.

The knife and handbag have since been recovered, police said.

Two men, aged 31 and 18, were arrested at an address in Colne on Wednesday morning (February 9).

Det Sgt Dave Bowler, of Burnley CID, said: "The victim was left extremely shaken by this incident and we are just pleased she has now had her handbag returned to her.

"We are now asking anybody with information about this incident to get in touch.

A man armed with a knife robbed a woman's handbag in Granville Street, Colne. (Credit: Google)

"Perhaps you saw some or all of it, saw somebody acting suspiciously in the area at the time or maybe you know who is responsible.

"Whatever you know, please tell us."

Anybody with information was asked to call 101, quoting log number 1003 of February 8.

Alternatively, independently charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

