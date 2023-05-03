Train conductor punched in face on board Preston to Blackpool train
A train conductor was punched in the face on board a service between Preston and Blackpool.
British Transport Police are today issuing CCTV images following an assault on board a train at Kirkham and Wesham railway station.
The incident happened shortly after 3pm on Monday, April 10 when the train conductor asked a group of young men to leave the service as they did not have tickets.
As they left the train, one of the group turned and punched the conductor in the face.
Officers believe the young man in the CCTV images might have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who knows him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 340 of April 10, 2023.
Alternatively, you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.