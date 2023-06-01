News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Thug yells ‘I’ll kill you’ after leaving pregnant woman with bleed on brain following ‘prolonged assault’ at Ribble Valley hotel

A thug who threatened to kill a pregnant woman after leaving her with a bleed on the brain in Lancashire has been jailed.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 13:13 BST

Curtis Bamsey subjected a pregnant woman to a “prolonged assault” at a Ribble Valley hotel on February 20, leaving her with a bleed on the brain.

As a member of the public drove the victim away from the scene, 29-year-old Bamsey shouted that he would kill her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When officers spoke to the victim, she said Bamsey had subjected her to a number of previous assaults.

Curtis Bamsey subjected a pregnant woman to a “prolonged assault” at a Ribble Valley hotel (Credit: Lancashire Police)Curtis Bamsey subjected a pregnant woman to a “prolonged assault” at a Ribble Valley hotel (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Curtis Bamsey subjected a pregnant woman to a “prolonged assault” at a Ribble Valley hotel (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Man appears in court charged with murder of Chorley woman Fiona Robinson

Bamsey was arrested and, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Bamsey, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court last month where he was sentenced to six years in custody.

An indefinite restraining order was also put in place.

Det Chief Ben Heaton, of Burnley CID, said: “Bamsey is a violent individual who displays an appalling attitude towards women.

“Such was the ferociousness of his attack on the victim, she lost consciousness. I can only imagine the terror she must have felt during this ordeal.

“I welcome the sentence handed down by the court, which reflects the seriousness of Bamsey’s abhorrent behaviour.”