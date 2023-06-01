Curtis Bamsey subjected a pregnant woman to a “prolonged assault” at a Ribble Valley hotel on February 20, leaving her with a bleed on the brain.

As a member of the public drove the victim away from the scene, 29-year-old Bamsey shouted that he would kill her.

When officers spoke to the victim, she said Bamsey had subjected her to a number of previous assaults.

Bamsey was arrested and, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Bamsey, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court last month where he was sentenced to six years in custody.

An indefinite restraining order was also put in place.

Det Chief Ben Heaton, of Burnley CID, said: “Bamsey is a violent individual who displays an appalling attitude towards women.

“Such was the ferociousness of his attack on the victim, she lost consciousness. I can only imagine the terror she must have felt during this ordeal.