What happened?

Jamie O’Shea, 32, assaulted his former girlfriend and a man while they slept, inflicting particularly serious injuries on the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Shea let himself into the unlocked house before attacking them with a dumbbell bar.

Jamie O’Shea assaulted his former girlfriend and a man while they slept, inflicting particularly serious injuries on the man (Credit: Lancashire Police)

How serious were their injuries?

The male victim lost a tooth, suffered a displaced nasal bone, multiple lacerations to his face and jaw fractures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He underwent surgery a few days later to insert metal plates into his face and arch bars to assist with the recovery of his bite.

In a victim impact statement, he said he was a liquid-only diet for several weeks and his life had been seriously affected by the attack.

O’Shea’s former partner suffered a laceration to the top of her head, bruising to her face and a displaced fracture to her right elbow.

When did the attack happen?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident occurred at an address in Accrington on August 27, 2022.

How was the attacker caught?

The male victim’s blood was found on one of O’Shea’s shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries also showed his phone had connected to the wi-fi router at the house – placing him at the scene.

O’Shea was arrested within half an hour of the assaults being reported, with officers finding him in Burnley.

After his arrest he appeared before magistrates on August 29 where he was granted conditional bail.

While on bail, O’Shea made two telephone calls to the police and made serious threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He threatened to kill a police officer and slit the throat of a member of the public during the first call on September 16.

During the second call on September 18, he repeated the throat-slitting threat.

He also referenced Dale Cregan and Raoul Moat in both calls.

When officers arrested him, O’Shea – who was in possession of a meat cleaver – was found sleeping in a tent in Bullough Park on September 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was he charged with?

O’Shea, 32, pleaded guilty to Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault causing actual bodily harm, two charges of malicious communications and possession of a bladed weapon.

How long was he jailed for?

At Preston Crown Court, Judge Guy Mathieson jailed O’Shea for seven years with an extended three-year licence period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Mathieson described him as “dangerous” and was satisfied an extended sentence was appropriate.

What did Lancashire Police say following the trial?

Det Sgt Dave Bowler, of Blackburn Police, said: “These were shocking offences, with an extreme level of violence shown by O’Shea.

“Two people were subject to violent assaults with significant injuries inflicted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad