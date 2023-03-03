Chorley man Morgan Evans charged with attempted murder of police sergeant
A 20-year-old Chorley man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.
Morgan Evans appeared at the Old Bailey in London on Friday (March 3) over the alleged incident on Friday, January 17.
On that date, it is alleged he attempted to murder police sergeant Matthew Bushell, as well as attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to police constable Rob Wood.
He was also charged with possession of cannabis, a class B drug.
During the court hearing, Evans pleaded not guilty to the three charges against him.
Mr Justice Baker set the case for a two-week trial to begin at Manchester Crown Court on August 7 before Judge Patrick Field KC.
Evans, who appeared by video link from Preston Prison, was remanded into custody until a further hearing on June 30.