A man has been jailed for a street attack which left his victim with a fractured eye socket.

Lancashire Police launched an investigation after Terrence Kenny attacked his victim – a man in his late 40s – near to the Salvation Army in Heaton Street, Blackburn on March 26.

Kenny, 30, punched the man on the side of the head, knocking him to the floor, then reigned further blows on him.

Terrence Kenny attacked his victim – a man in his late 40s – near to the Salvation Army in Heaton Street, Blackburn

His victim suffered a fractured eye socket.

The next day, Kenny approached the man in Blackburn town centre, asking him if he had reported the assault to the police.

Kenny threatened him, saying: “If you have, I will do it again. Do you want it again.”

He was arrested by our officers soon after making the threats.

Kenny, of Montrose Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court last week (25th April) to section 20 inflicting grievous bodily harm and witness intimidation.