Police released images of three men they wanted to identify in relation to an ongoing safeguarding investigation.

Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit said they had “immediate concerns” in relation to the suspects and launched an appeal for information on Friday (June 30).

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive enquiries have so far been unable to identify the suspects, who could be anywhere in the UK.

Police have released images of three men they urgently need to identify in relation to an ongoing safeguarding investigation (Credit: West Yorkshire Police)

“We are therefore asking for the images to be shared as widely as possible.”

Anyone who knows the identity of any of the men, or who has any information that could assist police, call 101 quoting crime reference 13230358020.

West Yorkshire Police can also be contacted online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat.

