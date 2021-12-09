Officers executed seven warrants at addresses in Blackburn, Darwen, Colne and Nelson this morning (December 7).

A 39-year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after suspected crack cocaine was discovered inside an address in Blackburn.

A 57-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of importation of a controlled drug after a large quantity of suspected prescription pills were recovered from a second property in Blackburn.

Suspected crack cocaine, cannabis, machetes and £7,000 in cash were seized by police following multiple raids in East Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)

In Colne, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Other items seized during the raids included two machetes, £7,000 in cash and an amount of suspected cannabis.

The warrants were conducted as part of Operation Vanquish - a new initiative launched by Lancashire Police to tackle crime in the county.

Chief Supt Mark Winstanley, East Division Commander for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Vanquish is focused solely on disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups and taking positive action with those who break the law, and cause anti-social behaviour in our communities.

“Intelligence from the public and their ongoing support has helped us to make today’s activity possible, so thank you. We will continue to listen to you, as we work collaboratively to keep East Lancashire a safe place to be.

“Residents in East Lancashire are at the heart of everything we do. Rest assured that Op Vanquish is just one tool in the box to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in our division, and will be on top of our daily business to keep you safe.“

Police said more work was planned for the coming weeks, including more warrants, community engagement activity, traffic enforcement and crime prevention work.

A large quantity of suspected prescription drugs were recovered from a second property in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with any information which may assist officers in their pledge to combat crime can speak to a local officer, report information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

