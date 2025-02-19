A private investigator has revealed the three telling things that can mean you are being watched/recorded in a hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PI said that most people assume that hotel rooms and Airbnbs are private spaces, but that they had witnessed firsthand how hidden cameras and surveillance devices are being secretly installed in accommodations across the UK.

They said: “While some security cameras are legally used for property protection, I’ve handled cases where guests discovered recording devices in places they should never be pointing at beds, bathrooms, and even changing areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you notice certain warning signs, you could be in a room that’s being watched. | Pexels

“If you notice certain warning signs, you could be in a room that’s being watched.”

According to Online Spy Shop, a leading expert in counter-surveillance, there are certain red flags that every traveller should know.

These are the red flags that mean you could be being watched. If you see these in your hotel room or Airbnb, leave immediately and report it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I visited the Museum of Illusions winning rave reviews and one room left me feeling like I was Indiana Jones

Smoke detectors or alarm clocks positioned in unusual places

Most smoke detectors are mounted on the ceiling in the center of the room, not directly above the bed or bathroom door.

If a smoke detector seems oddly placed, inspect it closely. Some hidden cameras are disguised as alarm clocks or motion sensors and can record for hours.

What to do:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use your phone’s flashlight to check for small pinholes in the device - a telltale sign of a hidden lens.

Mirrors that don’t reflect normally

Two-way mirrors are often used in interrogation rooms and security settings, but some have been found in Airbnbs, changing rooms, and private accommodations.

These mirrors allow someone on the other side to watch you without your knowledge.

What to do:

Place your fingertip against the glass. If there is no gap between your finger and its reflection, it could be a two-way mirror.

USB chargers or power outlets that don’t seem necessary could also be a sign you are being watched. | Pexels

USB chargers or power outlets that don’t seem necessary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A power outlet or phone charger in a strange location such as facing the bed or bathroom is a major red flag.

Tiny cameras can be hidden inside USB chargers that look completely normal.

What to do:

Unplug the charger and inspect the front for a small, dark hole where a camera lens might be.

Do not touch or remove anything – Take photos and record evidence.

Unplug or cover any suspicious devices if possible.

Report it immediately to the hotel manager, Airbnb host, or authorities.

Leave the room immediately and request a different accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Online Spy Shop, warned: “Hidden cameras in private spaces are a growing concern, and they’re becoming harder to detect.

“Guests should always check for unusual devices when entering a hotel room or Airbnb. If something seems out of place, especially a smoke detector, alarm clock, or power outlet - investigate further.

“If you suspect surveillance, report it immediately and find alternative accommodation.”