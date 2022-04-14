This is why multiple police vehicles were spotted on Friargate in Preston last night
Residents reported seeing multiple police vehicles and an ambulance responding to an incident in Friargate.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 1:20 pm
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 1:20 pm
Police were called after two men were reportedly spotted with knives in Friargate at around 9.23pm on Wednesday (April 13).
Officers said they discovered a man had been struck by a car when they attended the scene.
“He was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.
A 20-year-old man from Swindon and a 34-year-old man from Wigan were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray.