This is why multiple police vehicles were spotted on Friargate in Preston last night

Police were called after two men were reportedly spotted with knives in Friargate at around 9.23pm on Wednesday (April 13).

Officers said they discovered a man had been struck by a car when they attended the scene.

“He was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

A 20-year-old man from Swindon and a 34-year-old man from Wigan were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray.

They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday morning (April 14).

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting log number 1426 of April 13.