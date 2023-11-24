Three men charged after spate of burglaries in Preston, Higher Walton, Penwortham, Hoghton and Read
The burglaries happened in February and March this year at addresses in Preston, Higher Walton, Penwortham, Hoghton and Read.
Three men were charged after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service following an investigation by the South Targeting Team.
They were:
- Shaun Griffith, 39, of Balmoral Road, Darwen
- Alex Rigby, 41, of no fixed address
- Scott Frankland, 27, of Devon Close, Haslingden
They were all charged with six offences of burglary.
They will all appear before Preston Magistrates Court on February 2, 2024.