News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Three men charged after spate of burglaries in Preston, Higher Walton, Penwortham, Hoghton and Read

Three men have been charged following a spate of burglaries across Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The burglaries happened in February and March this year at addresses in Preston, Higher Walton, Penwortham, Hoghton and Read.

Three men were charged after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service following an investigation by the South Targeting Team.

They were:

Three men have been charged following a spate of burglaries across LancashireThree men have been charged following a spate of burglaries across Lancashire
Three men have been charged following a spate of burglaries across Lancashire
Most Popular

- Shaun Griffith, 39, of Balmoral Road, Darwen

- Alex Rigby, 41, of no fixed address

- Scott Frankland, 27, of Devon Close, Haslingden

They were all charged with six offences of burglary.

They will all appear before Preston Magistrates Court on February 2, 2024.