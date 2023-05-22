News you can trust since 1886
Three men arrested after driver attacked with weapons during violent incident in Blackburn

A driver was attacked with weapons after his car was deliberately driven into in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd May 2023, 18:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 18:40 BST

A silver Volkswagen Passat was deliberately driven into on Lincoln Road at around 5pm on March 24.

The driver was then attacked by a group of men armed with weapons.

The victim was not not seriously injured, police said.

Three men have been arrested after a driver was attacked with weapons in BlackburnThree men have been arrested after a driver was attacked with weapons in Blackburn
Officers executed warrants in the Sunnybower, Highercroft, Pleckgate, Feniscowles, Whalley Range and Witton areas of Blackburn on Monday morning (May 22).

Three men aged 23, 27 and 28 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

They remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.

Mobile phones, cannabis, cash, gold bars and weapons including a baton and a lock knife were also seized.

Temp Det Sgt Cheryl Taylor, of Blackburn CID, said: “We will not tolerate violence of any kind on the streets of Blackburn.

“I hope these arrests send out a clear message that anybody contemplating engaging in such lawless behaviour should expect a knock at the door.”

Anyone with information about the attack should call 101, quoting 972 of March 24, 2023.