Three men arrested after being caught attaching false number plates to car stolen from Lancashire
Three men believed to be part of an organised crime group were arrested after they were caught attaching false number plates to a stolen car.
Officers from GMP's Serious and Organised Crime unit (SOCG), specialist Tactical Aid Unit officers, vehicle interceptors and the dog unit swooped on the suspects last night (February 2).
The three men were caught attaching suspected false plates to an Audi S3 - believed to have been stolen from Bacup last month - in Lees Street, Openshaw.
The suspects - aged 52, 30 and 28 - were subsequently arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.
The arrests were made as part of Operation Taurus - an investigation launched after over 20 high-value cars were stolen from homes across the region.
Read More
Investigators continued to question the three suspects on Wednesday afternoon (February 3).
Det Insp Roger Smethurst, from GMP's SOCG, said: "These arrests are a result of months of work going on behind the scenes and are a huge step in our drive to bring burglaries down and find those responsible.
"Some of the work officers are doing can't always be seen for operational reasons and last night's arrests are an example of this after weeks of enquiries being followed up.
"The operation doesn't stop here and we will work to return stolen vehicles to their rightful owners and bring those responsible to justice."
"Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or by reporting it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.