Lancashire paedophile who sexually abused young girl to 'satisfy his own twisted desires' jailed

John Best, 54, indecently assaulted his young victim when she was aged between 11 and 13-years-old.

The abuse occurred at an address in the Blackburn area in the late 1990s but was first reported to police last year (2021).

Best, of Church Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to nine charges of indecent assault on a girl under 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison with a ten-year extended licence at Preston Crown Court today (Thursday, February 3).

Best, who was classed as a dangerous offender, was also given a sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

DC Vicky Heys, of Blackburn CID, said: "Best abused his young victim over a number of years to satisfy his own twisted sexual desires and has robbed her of her innocence.

John Best (pictured) indecently assaulted his young victim for more than three years (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"This conviction and sentence is justice for her and I commend her for her courage in coming forward and facing her abuser through the court process.

"It must have taken extraordinary bravery to do this, especially after so many years and she has behaved with dignity throughout this investigation."

She added: "Lancashire Constabulary remains committed to investigating allegations of this nature, no matter how historic, and no matter what the role, position and status of the alleged offender, we would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward safe in the knowledge that they will be treated sensitively and professionally."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.