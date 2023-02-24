Three Lancashire men arrested on suspicion of defrauding hundreds of would-be property investors out of nearly £8m

NCA officers arrested a 68 year-old man at an apartment in Central London on Thursday morning (February 23).

He is suspected of being involved in the fraud that targeted victims with promises of investment returns on North West property developments.

Would-be investors were approached to purchase apartments advertised as off plan with offers of high rates of guaranteed rental income when completed.

A 38-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and money laundering (Credit: NCA)

The projects were never completed resulting in up to 100 investors being defrauded out of nearly £8 million.

A further man, aged 60, was arrested at a property in West Lancashire.

Additional searches linked to the arrests took place at two storage units in Central London and two houses in Liverpool.

Three suspected co-conspirators were also arrested on Tuesday (February 21) at two addresses in Chorley and one in Wigan.

They were later released pending further enquiries.

In June 2022, the NCA arrested another two people as part of this investigation.

These were a 38-year-old man living in Central London and a 61-year-old woman from Cheshire.

They were also released pending further enquiries.

A number of digital devices and documentation relating to the offences were also seized.

Suzanne Foster, Branch Commander from the NCA’s Complex Financial Crime Team, said: “Fraud can be absolutely devastating for victims. In this case, we know that some people have had their whole life savings taken from them.

“This group were organised and are suspected of fraudulently making and laundering millions of pounds by relying on people’s trust.

“Tackling fraud is a priority area for the NCA and we, along with our partners, are committed to disrupting those people and groups that profit from it. This investigation continues.”