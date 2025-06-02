Three boys arrested on suspicion of arson after huge barn fire near M6

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a huge barn fire near the M6.

Fire crews battled the suspicious blaze in Grab Lane, Lancaster for five hours on Friday (May 30).

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said five crews from Lancaster, Morecambe, Blackburn, and Bolton-le-Sands rushed to the scene at 4.45pm.

Three boys, aged 16 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of arson after a barn fire in Grab Lane, Lancaster on Friday (May 30) | Andrew Briar

Their suspicions were reported to Lancashire Police and an arson investigation was launched, with the force issuing a CCTV appeal to help identify three youths in connection with the fire.

Police have since confirmed that three boys - two aged 15 and another aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of arson on Sunday. They remain in custody for questioning.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: "We asked for your help to identify three youths we wanted to trace in connection with an investigation into an arson and we wanted to give you an update.

"Following our appeal, and as a direct result of it, we have this afternoon arrested three youths on suspicion of arson. They are boys, two aged 15 and one aged 16, and they are currently in custody where they will be questioned.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped with our appeal by coming forward with information – your help really is greatly appreciated.

"As a reminder we were called at 5pm on Friday (May 30) to reports of a large fire at the barn on Grab Lane, Lancaster and an investigation was launched.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting log 1095 of May 30th or you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."