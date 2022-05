A cloned Ford Focus was stopped by police off Ribbleton Lane on Wednesday evening (May 11).

Thousands of pounds worth of suspected stolen property and cash was found inside the car.

The three occupants were arrested, with police subsequently finding the driver had a revoked driving licence and no insurance.

As the patrol car followed the police van to custody, officers spotted a VW Caddy driving erratically in Ribbleton Lane.

The driver tested positive for cocaine on a roadside drugs wipe after being pulled over by police.

They were promptly arrested for drug driving.

Three people were arrested after suspected stolen property was found inside a car in Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)