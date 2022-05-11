Preston teenager, 17, arrested after house broken into and car stolen in Leyland

A teenage boy was arrested after a house was broken into and a car was stolen in Leyland.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 7:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 7:25 pm

Police were called to reports someone had broken into a home in Northbrook Road at around 3.45am on Wednesday (May 11).

The offender took a set of keys once gaining access to the property before stealing a car which was parked outside.

The car was located by officers at around 4.50am, but when it was signalled to stop the driver made off and a short pursuit followed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A teenager from Preston was arrested after a house was broken into and a car was stolen in Leyland. (Credit: Google)

The car then stopped in Leyland and a 17-year-old from Preston was arrested on suspicion of burglary at a dwelling.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

Insp Rob Conolly-Perch, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “We appreciate how frustrating and upsetting this type of crime is, and the negative effect it can have on local communities, but we hope this sends a message that we take this kind of crime very seriously and will not stand for people taking what is not rightfully theirs.

“We would urge residents to take precautions to make it more difficult for thieves to target cars, such as removing valuables, parking vehicles in a garage if you have one and storing your car keys away from household entry points.”