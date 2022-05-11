Police were called to reports someone had broken into a home in Northbrook Road at around 3.45am on Wednesday (May 11).

The offender took a set of keys once gaining access to the property before stealing a car which was parked outside.

The car was located by officers at around 4.50am, but when it was signalled to stop the driver made off and a short pursuit followed.

A teenager from Preston was arrested after a house was broken into and a car was stolen in Leyland. (Credit: Google)

The car then stopped in Leyland and a 17-year-old from Preston was arrested on suspicion of burglary at a dwelling.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

Insp Rob Conolly-Perch, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “We appreciate how frustrating and upsetting this type of crime is, and the negative effect it can have on local communities, but we hope this sends a message that we take this kind of crime very seriously and will not stand for people taking what is not rightfully theirs.