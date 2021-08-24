Three arrested after stolen van with stash of weapons smashes into police in failed Burnley getaway

The incident happened after officers spotted the stolen van shortly before 10pm in Lyndhurst Road yesterday (Monday, August 23).

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz Vito van - who is already disqualified - 'slammed the van into reverse' as police pulled up behind it.

Lancashire Police said its officers suffered minor injuries but were well-enough to remain on duty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men have been arrested after a stolen van containing weapons reversed and smashed into a police car in Burnley on Monday evening (August 23)

Three men made off from the scene and were spotted running through people's gardens as they were chased by officers.

All three suspects were detained and arrested following the brief foot chase.

Roadside checks confirmed that the white Vito van had been reported as stolen from the local area and a search uncovered weapons stashed inside.

The force did not say what type of weapons were seized. Lancashire Police has been approached for further details and an update on the arrests.

A police spokesman said: "You many have seen an incident this evening on the Lyndhurst Road area of Burnley which we wanted to provide a little context too.

"Officers have sighted the van being driven by a disqualified driver and have seen the vehicle driving along Lyndhurst Road. The driver has then slammed the van into reverse and smashed into our marked vehicle.

"Three males have made of from scene however been arrested after a short chase. It then transpired that vehicle is an outstanding stolen from the local area and weapons also located within.