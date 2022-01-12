This is why police were pulling over vans on the A59 Liverpool Road outside Preston this morning
A police operation led to tailbacks on the A59 Liverpool Road outside Preston this morning (Wednesday, January 12).
Hundreds of rush hour drivers found themselves stuck in queuing traffic near Tarleton and Bretherton as police pulled over vans heading south on the A59.
Lancashire Police said the activity on Liverpool Road is part of an ongoing operation into the theft of vehicles and plant machinery.
Van drivers were flagged down by officers as they approached the roundabout at the junction with Carr House Lane between 8am and 10am.
Drivers were told to exit their vans whilst officers searched the vehicles for stolen goods.
The force did not say whether any arrests were made or whether any stolen vehicles or machinery has been recovered.
"We will provide further details when we can," a police spokesman told the Post.
