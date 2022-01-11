Suspected drink-driver arrested after police spot car speeding and swerving across road in Preston

A vehicle was pulled over by police after it was caught driving erratically and at high speeds in Broughton early this morning (January 11).

The driver was swiftly detained and provided a positive sample of 70 at roadside - the legal limit is 35.

They were taken into custody and a Section 59 warning followed, police said.

Section 59 allows the police to give drivers a warning if they are reported to have used their vehicle in a manner which causes "alarm, distress or annoyance".

