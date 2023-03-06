News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Thieves steal bank card before withdrawing £200 from ATM in Chorley

Thieves stole a bank card before withdrawing £200 from an ATM in Chorley.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 6:34pm

A stolen bank card was used to withdraw £200 from the TSB cash machine in Market Street in the early hours of December 9, 2022.

Two further transactions using the card were made later that day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Over 160 people arrested across Lancashire as police crackdown on domestic abuse
Police want to speak to these two men after thieves stole a bank card before withdrawing £200 from an ATM in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police want to speak to these two men after thieves stole a bank card before withdrawing £200 from an ATM in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police want to speak to these two men after thieves stole a bank card before withdrawing £200 from an ATM in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Detectives on Monday (March 6) released a CCTV image of two men they wanted to talk to in connection with the theft.

If you have information, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0572 of December 9.