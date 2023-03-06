Thieves steal bank card before withdrawing £200 from ATM in Chorley
Thieves stole a bank card before withdrawing £200 from an ATM in Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 6:34pm
A stolen bank card was used to withdraw £200 from the TSB cash machine in Market Street in the early hours of December 9, 2022.
Two further transactions using the card were made later that day.
Detectives on Monday (March 6) released a CCTV image of two men they wanted to talk to in connection with the theft.
If you have information, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0572 of December 9.