Over 160 people arrested across Lancashire as police crackdown on domestic abuse

Police targeted a number of named suspects for domestic abuse related offences throughout February as part of Operation Reckoning.

These offences included threats to kill, assault and harassment.

162 people were arrested across Preston, Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire as a result.

Over 160 people were arrested as part of an operation to tackle domestic abuse in Lancashire

Supt Steve Rides said: “This month of action evidences our commitment to pursuing offenders and protecting victims of domestic abuse.

“These people take advantage of the most vulnerable victims, making them fully dependent on them.

“I hope that the results of Op Reckoning demonstrates to people that we will not stop until perpetrators are brought to justice and gives victims the confidence to speak up and seek help and support.”

Officers also visited people who are on police bail for domestic abuse offences during the operation, ensuring they are adhering to their conditions.

They also offered safeguarding advice and support to 34 vulnerable members of our community.

Police reminded the public that domestic abuse can happen to anyone – regardless of their identified gender, sexuality or lifestyle and anyone can be an abuser.

As well as physical violence, it can also be sexual, financial, emotional or controlling behaviour.

Learn to spot the signs of domestic abuse by clicking HERE.

If you want to report a crime, but you are not in immediate danger, you can call the police on 101 or report online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

If you need the police in an emergency, call 999.

If you’re in an abusive relationship and need to talk to someone, when you’re ready, you can call Lancashire Victim Services on 0300 323 0085.