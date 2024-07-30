Thief steals vehicle from Great British Car and Motor Show at Hoghton Tower
The car was taken during the Classic and Performance Motor Show at Houghton Tower on Sunday, June 30.
The theft is believed to have occurred at 1pm.
Officers on Monday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.”
The man officers was wearing a blue cap, a grey and navy jacket, green The North Face shorts, black socks and grey Nike trainers at the time of the incident
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have dascham footage taken at the event between 10 and 1pm.
If you have any other information that may help, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0697 of June 30.