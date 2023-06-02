News you can trust since 1886
Thief steals ‘significant quantity’ of cash during robbery at William Hill bookmakers in Chorley

A thief stole a “significant quantity” of cash from a safe during a robbery at a betting shop in Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:44 BST

A man entered the William Hill bookmakers in Pall Mall before approaching a lone female staff member at around 9.20pm on Thursday (June 1).

The offender then pushed the employee into a kitchen area before stealing a “significant quantity” of cash from a safe.

The staff member was not physically hurt during the robbery, but police said the incident had left her distressed.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to identify him following a robbery in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this man? Police want to identify him following a robbery in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Teenager arrested after Chorley stabbing

Det Sgt Gem Lashley, of South CID, said: “This must have been an extremely traumatic ordeal for the staff member, and it is lucky she wasn’t hurt.

“We now need to trace the man in these CCTV images, and I would appeal to anyone who recognises him, or anyone who has any information, to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting 1366 of June 1.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.