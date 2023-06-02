A man entered the William Hill bookmakers in Pall Mall before approaching a lone female staff member at around 9.20pm on Thursday (June 1).

The offender then pushed the employee into a kitchen area before stealing a “significant quantity” of cash from a safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staff member was not physically hurt during the robbery, but police said the incident had left her distressed.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to identify him following a robbery in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Sgt Gem Lashley, of South CID, said: “This must have been an extremely traumatic ordeal for the staff member, and it is lucky she wasn’t hurt.

“We now need to trace the man in these CCTV images, and I would appeal to anyone who recognises him, or anyone who has any information, to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting 1366 of June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad