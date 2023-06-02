Police were called to Chapel Street at around 7.15pm on Monday (May 29) after a 47-year-old man was attacked by a youth with a knife near the bus station.

He suffered a wound to his shoulder and was treated at the scene. He was later arrested on suspicion of affray, while Lancashire Police issued a CCTV appeal to trace the knife-wielding teenager.

Today, the force confirmed the youth has been identified and a 17-year-old boy, from Chorley, has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding

The teenager and the 47-year-old man have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: “We asked for your help yesterday to identify a man in CCTV as part of an investigation into disorder which happened in Chapel Street, Chorley at around 7.15pm on Monday (May 29).

“Following that appeal a man has been identified and arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. They have now been bailed.

"The 47-year-old arrested for affray has also been bailed.

“Our investigation continues and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 1283 of May 29.