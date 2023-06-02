News you can trust since 1886
Chorley teenager arrested after stabbing in Chapel Street

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was slashed with a knife in Chorley.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:10 BST

Police were called to Chapel Street at around 7.15pm on Monday (May 29) after a 47-year-old man was attacked by a youth with a knife near the bus station.

He suffered a wound to his shoulder and was treated at the scene. He was later arrested on suspicion of affray, while Lancashire Police issued a CCTV appeal to trace the knife-wielding teenager.

Today, the force confirmed the youth has been identified and a 17-year-old boy, from Chorley, has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding

Police were called to Chapel Street, Chorley at around 7.15pm on Monday (May 29) after a 47-year-old man was attacked by a youth with a knife near the bus station
The teenager and the 47-year-old man have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: “We asked for your help yesterday to identify a man in CCTV as part of an investigation into disorder which happened in Chapel Street, Chorley at around 7.15pm on Monday (May 29).

“Following that appeal a man has been identified and arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. They have now been bailed.

"The 47-year-old arrested for affray has also been bailed.

“Our investigation continues and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 1283 of May 29.

“Thanks to everyone who has come forward with information so far.”