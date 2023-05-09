Police attended Nicola’s home on January 10 as part of a multi-agency team responding to a concern for her wellbeing.

Lancashire Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the contact, who investigated whether the police response was in accordance with policy, guidance and training.

The IOPC concluded there were two “areas of learning” for the force, concerned with guidance documents and recording information.

Nicola Bulley

It has also been revealed today that an independent review of Lancashire Police’s investigation into Ms Bulley’s disappearance is now underway.

So, what does Lancashire Police say about the IOPC findings?

Lancashire Police said: “The IOPC investigators focussed on the actions of one officer and have now completed their investigation and found no misconduct or wrongdoing.

"Whilst we do have some procedural learning it is important to note that our attendance was in support of an ambulance deployment and that the officer dealt with Nicola with compassion and empathy putting her care at the forefront of his decision making on that day.

"It is important to stress that this IOPC investigation related solely to contact with Nicola on January 10 and NOT to the wider missing from home investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with Nicola’s loved ones at this time.”

When is Nicola Bulley’s inquest?

After her body was discovered in the River Wyre on February 19, an inquest into Nicola’s death was opened on February 22, at Preston Coroner’s Court.