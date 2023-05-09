News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
4 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
6 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
8 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Nicola Bulley latest: police say officer 'dealt with Nicola with compassion and empathy' days before she went missing

Lancashire Police have responded to a watchdog’s analysis of their contact with Nicola Bulley 17 days before she went missing.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 9th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:47 BST

Police attended Nicola’s home on January 10 as part of a multi-agency team responding to a concern for her wellbeing.

Lancashire Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the contact, who investigated whether the police response was in accordance with policy, guidance and training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The IOPC concluded there were two “areas of learning” for the force, concerned with guidance documents and recording information.

Nicola BulleyNicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley
Most Popular

It has also been revealed today that an independent review of Lancashire Police’s investigation into Ms Bulley’s disappearance is now underway.

So, what does Lancashire Police say about the IOPC findings?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said: “The IOPC investigators focussed on the actions of one officer and have now completed their investigation and found no misconduct or wrongdoing.

"Whilst we do have some procedural learning it is important to note that our attendance was in support of an ambulance deployment and that the officer dealt with Nicola with compassion and empathy putting her care at the forefront of his decision making on that day.

"It is important to stress that this IOPC investigation related solely to contact with Nicola on January 10 and NOT to the wider missing from home investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with Nicola’s loved ones at this time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When is Nicola Bulley’s inquest?

After her body was discovered in the River Wyre on February 19, an inquest into Nicola’s death was opened on February 22, at Preston Coroner’s Court.

It was adjourned and a full hearing will be held on June 26 at County Hall in Preston.