These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - July 15, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Thief stole more than £700 booze

Preston Crown Court

A serial alcohol thief has been jailed for three months after his latest crime spree.

James Thabo Charlton, of Cunliffe Street, Chorley, targeted supermarkets in Chorley, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

On January 4 he stole six bottles of spirits, which were valued at £304 from Booths.

Then, on January 25 stole £170 of flowers from Asda in Chorley.

His offending continued on March 18, when he stole £282 of spirits - eight bottles - from the Booths supermarket in Chorley.

The 40-year-old defendant also stole 10 bottles of spirits, said to be worth £134.91, belonging to the Aldi store just over a week later on March 27.

The bench ruled the thefts were “aggravated” by the defendant’s record of previous offending, and said only an immediate prison term was appropriate.

Man pleads guilty to stalking mum

A stalker loitered outside the school where his victim’s children attend, a court has been told.

Roy Pooley, of The Martindale, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, pleaded guilty to stalking his female victim in March this year.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard the 52-year-old loitered outside the woman’s home, and also hid behind her car.

Prosecutors said Pooley was also seen standing outside the school her children attend on most mornings over a three week period.

The bench imposed a two year restraining order and ordered him to take part in the Building Better Relationships Programme for 60 days.

He was also ordered to pay a £50 fine, with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Court snaps

Jamie Young, 28, of no fixed abode, admits damaging a wall at St Theresa’s Primary School in Preston, and must pay £100 compensation, a £120 fine, a £30 surcharge and £40 costs.

Shaun Wallis, 50, of Brick Kiln Lane, Rufford, near Preston, admits stealing caravan parts from John Charles Caravans in Garstang, and must pay a 170 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Dillon, 48, of Montcliff Road, Chorley, was found guilty of travelling without a valid rail ticket and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Niel Morria, 22, of Elcho Street, Preston, was found guilty of travelling without a valid rail ticket and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Wayne Bailey, 31, of Ravens Close, Lancaster, was banned for three years after admitting drug driving and must pay a £300 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Leonard, 32, of Lines Street, Morecambe, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting making a threatening phone call and flouting a suspended jail term, and must pay £100 compensation.

Jolyon Francis Hanmer, 45, of Fylde Road, Preston, admits handling a stolen bank card and fraudulently using it, and must pay £50 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Simon Ellerton, 39, of Fell Brow, Longridge, admits being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit, and got 10 points, a £400 fine, a £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Barnes, 53, of Maudlank Bank, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly in the Market Tap pub, and damaging 18 beer glasses and must pay £50 compensation, a £20 surcharge, and £85 costs.