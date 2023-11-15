News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police seize knife from 11-year-old boy after 'incident' at South Ribble library

An 11-year-boy was armed with a knife during an ‘incident’ at a library in South Ribble.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:37 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT
Residents were horrified after learning officers from the borough’s neighbourhood policing team had discovered the knife on the youngster on Tuesday afternoon (November 14).

The weapon was seized when officers stopped and searched the boy after an ‘incident in a library’, but Lancashire Police has yet to release details about this incident and where it occurred.

"A knife was recovered and the boy will be dealt with accordingly,” said an officer from the Constabulary’s South Ribble Neighbourhood Team.

The worrying incident happened shortly after the launch of OpSceptre, a week of action which sees Lancashire Police pro-actively target knife crime across the county.

Lancashire Police approached for further details.

Knife bins

Below are the knife bins in the Preston and South Ribble area where people can surrender knifes and other bladed weapons without informing the police.

Kingsfold Community Centre, Kingsfold Drive, Penwortham, PR1 6EQ

Onward Homes, Princess Street, Avenham, Preston, PR1 4HS

Gammull Lane Car Park, Preston, PR2 6SJ