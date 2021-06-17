Teenager robbed at knifepoint as 'much-loved motorbike' stolen in Preston

The 16-year-old boy was approached by the two offenders in Mill Lane, near the junction of Lythcoe Avenue, shortly after 7.50pm on Friday, May 18.

The offenders then threatened him with a knife before assaulting him and stealing his "much-loved motorbike".

Officers believe the culprits approached the victim from Cadley Causeway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was robbed at knifepoint in Mill Lane. (Credit: Google)

Anyone with information has been urged to contact DC Hannah Bibby by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting crime reference number 04/64081/21.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.