Teenager robbed at knifepoint as 'much-loved motorbike' stolen in Preston
A teenager was robbed and attacked at knifepoint by two criminals who made off with his "much-loved" motorbike in Preston.
The 16-year-old boy was approached by the two offenders in Mill Lane, near the junction of Lythcoe Avenue, shortly after 7.50pm on Friday, May 18.
The offenders then threatened him with a knife before assaulting him and stealing his "much-loved motorbike".
Officers believe the culprits approached the victim from Cadley Causeway.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact DC Hannah Bibby by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting crime reference number 04/64081/21.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.