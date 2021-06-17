240 cannabis plants uncovered in Preston drugs raids

Officers executed a drug warrant at an address in Ribbleton Avenue on Tuesday (June 15) "in response to recent violent incidents in the Plungington and Deepdale areas".

The property was in a "poor state", the electricity had been bypassed, and inside police unearthed around 200 plants as well as a drying room.

After receiving a separate report of a man wearing a balaclava forcing his way into a house in Derby Square, police found a smaller cannabis growth with around 40 plants.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the offenders, the force said.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We appreciate that some people don't get to see the harm that cannabis causes and lots of people have a view about making it legal.

"The reality is that growths like this can make houses unsafe through faulty electrics, potentially putting people who live close by in danger. They are also often near to where families live with their children.

"Additionally, we know that what may seem 'just a cannabis growth' often has links to serious and organised crime, human trafficking and vulnerable people - including children - being forced to cultivate the growth against their will."

If you are concerned about drug dealing and crime in your area, call police on 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.