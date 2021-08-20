Teenager found carrying knife and cannabis in Preston arrested

Police were called to reports a group of armed men had been spotted in the Deepdale area on Wednesday, August 18.

A 15-year-old boy was detained and searched when officers arrived.

They found the teenager was carrying a concealed knife as well as a quantity of cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was arrested.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Preston Task force will continue to target individuals who think it's acceptable to carry knives and drugs in our communities.

"If you have any information please email [email protected]"

It is illegal to carry a knife, even if it belongs to somebody else, and if you are caught you will be arrested.

A 15-year-old boy was caught carrying a knife and a quantity of cannabis in Deepdale. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone who is carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon - even in self-defence - can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence of up to 4 years.

The police can also search anyone they suspect of carrying a knife.

The maximum prison sentence for carrying a knife is four years, but if you use the knife in a crime or to injure someone the penalties are a lot worse.

It is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old, unless it has a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it's a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, e.g. a Swiss Army knife (a "lock knife" does not come into the category of "folding pocket knife" because it is not immediately foldable at all times)

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (including a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

Good reasons for carrying a knife

Examples of good reasons to carry a knife in public can include:

- taking knives you use at work to and from work

- taking knives to a gallery or museum to be exhibited

- the knife is going to be used for theatre, film, television, historical re-enactment or religious purposes, e.g. the kirpan some Sikhs carry

A court will decide if you’ve got a good reason to carry a knife if you’re charged with carrying it illegally.

To find out more, visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.