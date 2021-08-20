Rolex watch valued at £4,800 stolen from jewellers in Preston

A man asked to see a Rolex Oyster Perpetual, valued at £4,800, after entering Ramsdens in Fishergate Walk at around 11.05am on July 19.

After asking to try the watch on, the man left the store before making off from the scene.

Today (August 20), detectives released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0582 of July 19.

You can also email [email protected] or report it online by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a watch theft from a jewellers in Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

