Teenager caught carrying large machete and Class A drugs after being stopped by police in Preston city centre

A teenager was caught carrying a huge machete and Class A drugs after he was stopped by police in Preston city centre.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:21 GMT
Uniformed and plain-clothes officers patrolled the city centre this week to "target those that were making the Christmas shopping experience less enjoyable for others."

One woman was caught with stolen property after being stopped by police.

The property was reunited with two retail stores following a "short investigation" and the woman was remanded to court.

An 18-year-old was also caught with Class A drugs after being stopped by plain-clothes officers in Friargate on Monday (December 18).

A 17-year-old boy was caught carrying a large machete in Preston city centre (Credit: Lancashire Police)A 17-year-old boy was caught carrying a large machete in Preston city centre (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The man had been released from prison four days earlier but confidently walked past officers unaware he was being watched. He was subsequently charged for drug offences and sent back to prison.

In another incident, two 17-year-old boys - both known to the police - were spotted entering a bank on Fishergate for an appointment.

Officers waited outside the bank and they both were swiftly detained as they left the building.

He was also carrying a significant amount of Class A drugs (Credit: Lancashire Police)He was also carrying a significant amount of Class A drugs (Credit: Lancashire Police)
One of the boys was caught carrying a large machete, which was uncomfortably positioned in his waistline.

He was also carrying a significant amount of Class A drugs.

He was charged with a number of offences and was due to appear in court on Thursday (December 21).

