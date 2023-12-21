A man threatened a jeweller with angle grinder before stealing £70,000 worth of platinum and gold in Ormskirk.

The incident occurred at David Moss Jewellers in Moorgate at around 4.35pm on September 25, 2020.

Brian Lambert began stealing items of jewellery after cutting through a side window of the property with an angle grinder.

The business owner came outside to challenge Lambert and initially chased him away.

A man threatened a jeweller with angle grinder before stealing £70,000 worth of platinum and gold (Credit: Lancashire Police)

As the owner returned to the store, Lambert came back and threatened him with the power tool.

Lambert then continued to take more items via the broken window before riding off on a black mountain bike.

£70,000 of platinum and white gold diamond jewellery was taken in total.

Brian began stealing items of jewellery after cutting through a side window of the property with an angle grinder (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Around £20,000 of items were dropped at the scene and returned by members of the public.

Lambert, of Elmridge, Skelmersdale, was charged with robbery following an extensive review of CCTV and mobile phone footage.

He later pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to three years in jail at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (December 19).

DC Kelly Rosenthal, of South CID, said: "This was a complex investigation into what was a shocking crime committed against a hardworking business owner.