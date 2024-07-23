Teenager arrested for suspected arson at St Joseph's Primary School in Hurst Green released on police bail pending further inquiries
The 15 year old was taken into police custody while an investigation into the blaze at st Joseph’s Primary School in Hurst Green took place.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 4.27am last Saturday. No-one was injured in the blaze and the teenager was charged with arson not endangering life. Police patrols were stepped up in the area after the incident. Police asked the local community to avoid any speculation ‘online or otherwise.’
Police are appealing for information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the Whalley Road area between 1am and 4am on Saturday 20th July. Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0268 of July 20 as soon as possible.