Lancashire Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the park after a girl reported being raped at around 11.13pm.

On Saturday morning, a white forensics tent was erected near the bowling green where a section of the park has been cordoned off with police tape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody.

A white forensics tent was erected in Astley Park in Chorley this morning (Saturday, February 4)

The force added that the girl and her family are being supported by specially trained police officers.

The park remains open to the public, but the crime scene area near the bowling green has been cordoned off for investigation.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.13pm yesterday (Friday, February 3) to a report that a teenage girl had been raped in Astley Park, Chorley.

“Following enquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the park on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody.