Lancashire Police set up forensics tent in Chorley’s Astley Park
A police forensics tent has been set up in Chorley’s Astley Park after a teenage girl was raped last night.
Lancashire Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the park after a girl reported being raped at around 11.13pm.
On Saturday morning, a white forensics tent was erected near the bowling green where a section of the park has been cordoned off with police tape.
Police say the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody.
The force added that the girl and her family are being supported by specially trained police officers.
The park remains open to the public, but the crime scene area near the bowling green has been cordoned off for investigation.
Police statement
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.13pm yesterday (Friday, February 3) to a report that a teenage girl had been raped in Astley Park, Chorley.
“Following enquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the park on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody.
“The girl and her family are being supported by specially trained police officers.”