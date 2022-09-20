Teenage girl punches train guard in face after fire extinguisher set off by group of youths in carriage at Preston railway station
A teenage girl was detained after punching a train guard in the face at Preston railway station.
A fire extinguisher was set off in a carriage as the train arrived at the station in the early hours of Tuesday morning (September 13).
The train guard found there were only three young people in the carriage when they went to investigate the incident.
When challenged, a 16-year-old girl assaulted the guard, punching them in the face.
She was subsequently detained by transport police.
Officers also discovered the two other youths had been reported missing from the Manchester area.
“CCTV from the train has been requested and enquiries into both the disorder and the assault are ongoing,” a spokesman for British Transport Police said.
