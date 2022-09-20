A fire extinguisher was set off in a carriage as the train arrived at the station in the early hours of Tuesday morning (September 13).

The train guard found there were only three young people in the carriage when they went to investigate the incident.

When challenged, a 16-year-old girl assaulted the guard, punching them in the face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was subsequently detained by transport police.

Officers also discovered the two other youths had been reported missing from the Manchester area.

“CCTV from the train has been requested and enquiries into both the disorder and the assault are ongoing,” a spokesman for British Transport Police said.

A teenage girl punched a train guard in the face at Preston railway station

If you’ve witnessed or been the victim of crime, report it by calling 101.