Preston man wanted in connection with assault, criminal damage and coercive behaviour

Daniel Helme is wanted in connection with offences of common assault, criminal damage and using coercive and controlling behaviour.

The 28-year-old, from Hoyles Lane, Preston, has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.

Police on Tuesday (September 20) launched a public appeal to find him and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have seen Daniel or know where he may be, call 101 or email [email protected]