Preston man wanted in connection with assault, criminal damage and coercive behaviour

Lancashire Police launched an appeal to help find a Preston man wanted in connection with a number of offences.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:19 pm
Daniel Helme is wanted in connection with offences of common assault, criminal damage and using coercive and controlling behaviour.

The 28-year-old, from Hoyles Lane, Preston, has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.

Police on Tuesday (September 20) launched a public appeal to find him and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have seen Daniel or know where he may be, call 101 or email [email protected]

Have you seen Daniel Helme? He is wanted in connection with a number of offences, including assault and criminal damage (Credit: Lancashire Police)