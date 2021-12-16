Teenage girl left with 'cracked cheekbone and serious bruising' after violent attack in Preston
A teenage girl suffered a cracked cheekbone when she was attacked inside a house in Preston.
The 17-year-old victim was also left badly bruised in the assault on Sunday (December 12).
Detectives wanted to speak to Brandon Cross in connection with the violent attack and launched an appeal to find him.
Cross, from Preston, is described as white, of medium build with blond hair.
He also has links to Blackpool, police said.
Anyone with information can contact 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0408 of December 13.
Residents were urged not to approach Cross but to call 999 for immediate sightings.
