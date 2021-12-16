Higher Walton murder suspect, 35, appears in Preston court charged with killing his parents
A man has appeared in a Preston court charged with murdering his parents at the family's home in Higher Walton.
Lee Tipping, 35, appeared before Preston Magistrates this morning (Thursday, December 16), where he spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the proceedings taking place.
He has been charged with the double murder of his parents - Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60 - at the home he shared with them in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton last month.
He did not enter any pleas before he was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court tomorrow (Friday, December 17).
What happened in Cann Bridge Street?
Police were called at 1.40pm on Saturday, November 20 after concerns were raised for the safety of a couple at their home in Cann Bridge Street.
Officers forced their way inside the home where they found the bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60.
Post-mortem examinations confirmed they both died from multiple stab wounds.
Their 35-year-old son, Lee Tipping - who lived with his parents - was arrested on suspicion of murder but was then detained under the Mental Health Act.
However, following a review, he was deemed fit for interview with detectives.
After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged with both murders yesterday evening (Wednesday, December 15).
He has been deemed fit to stand trial and is due to appear before Preston Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday, December 16).
