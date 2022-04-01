Teenage boy bailed as police investigate report of schoolgirl being raped in Great Harwood
A teenage boy was released on bail after a schoolgirl reported being sexually assaulted in Great Harwood.
A schoolgirl reported she had been sexually assaulted in a wooded area at the top of Memorial Park at around 5pm on Friday, March 11.
A teenage boy from Great Harwood was arrested in connection with the incident.
He was later bailed while enquiries continued.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As part of our investigation we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the park or the Hindle Fold Lane area between 4.45pm and 5.10pm.”
“If this was you please get in touch so we can come and speak to you – you may have vital information which could assist.”
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0707 of March 12.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.