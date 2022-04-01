Thugs use ‘wooden chair legs as weapons’ after violent brawl breaks out in Clayton-le-Moors street

A brawl broke out between ten people in Lower Barnes Street at around 5.40pm on Saturday, March 5.

Police said people used “wooden chair legs as weapons,” and one person suffered a head injury and another suffered face and arm injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and animal cruelty.

Do you recognise these four people? Police want to speak to them after a brawl broke out in Lower Barnes Street, Clayton-le-Moors. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was later bailed pending further enquiries.

DC Sarah Fyans, of East CID, said: “This incident involved an appalling level of violence, which happened on the street in broad daylight.

“We know it was witnessed by a number of people who, quite rightly, will have been shocked by what was going on.

“Our enquiries are very much continuing to identify all those responsible.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1085 of March 5.

