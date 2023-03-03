Officers on patrol in New Hall Lane spotted a group of people “acting suspiciously” at around 7pm on Thursday night (March 2),

A large machete was later discovered after police searched a nearby bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife.

A teenage boy was arrested after a large machete was discovered in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has since been released under investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basic laws on knives and weapons

It’s illegal to use any knife or weapon in a threatening way.

It’s also illegal to:

- carry most knives or any weapons in public without a ‘good reason’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- sell most knives or any weapons to anyone under the age of 18

The exception to these 2 rules are folding pocket knives that:

- have a cutting edge no longer than three inches

- are not lock knives (they do not have a button, spring or catch that you have to use to fold the knife)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad