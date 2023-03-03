Teenage boy arrested after police find large machete in Preston bin
A teenage boy was arrested after a machete was discovered during a stop and search in Preston.
Officers on patrol in New Hall Lane spotted a group of people “acting suspiciously” at around 7pm on Thursday night (March 2),
A large machete was later discovered after police searched a nearby bin.
A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife.
He has since been released under investigation.
Basic laws on knives and weapons
It’s illegal to use any knife or weapon in a threatening way.
It’s also illegal to:
- carry most knives or any weapons in public without a ‘good reason’
- sell most knives or any weapons to anyone under the age of 18
The exception to these 2 rules are folding pocket knives that:
- have a cutting edge no longer than three inches
- are not lock knives (they do not have a button, spring or catch that you have to use to fold the knife)