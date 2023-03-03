Police were called to Hulton House in Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood after one of its residents suffered a serious head injury at around 12.30am on November 3 last year.

Officers were told the man, aged in his 70s, had been assaulted. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for urgent treatment but sadly died five days later on November 8.

Lancashire Police said his death is being treated as murder and a suspect has been identified.

The force said no arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

Hulton House, a nursing home which cares for those with dementia and brain injuries, has since been placed into special measures.

The home was rated as ‘inadequate’ following an unannounced visit by inspectors last November. A subsequent report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) warned the home is at serious risk of being shut down unless drastic improvements are made.

You can read the full report into the care home here.

What did police say?

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a nursing home specialising in dementia care on Lightfoot Green Lane, Preston, at 12.30am on November 3, 2022 following reports of an assault.

“A man in his 70s had suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. He sadly died on November 8.

"Our thoughts remain with his family at this extremely difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A suspect has been identified, however, at this time, no arrests have been made.

