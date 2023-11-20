A teenage boy was arrested after he was caught carrying suspected cannabis and £150 in cash in Chorley town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 16-year-old was stopped by officers in the town centre at around 4pm on Sunday (November 19).

Nine snap bags of suspected cannabis and around £150 in cash were discovered and seized following a search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further search of the suspect’s home address also revealed more drugs, a zombie knife and a BB gun.

A teenage boy was caught carrying suspected cannabis and £150 in cash in Chorley town centre

The boy, from Chorley, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

He was later released while investigations continued.

Chief Insp Chris Abbott said: “Anti-social behaviour can take many forms – including intimidating and aggressive groups, drug dealing in residential areas, damage, graffiti, and the anti-social use of vehicles.

“What they all have in common is that they are a blight on our communities, and we will not tolerate it in Chorley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work with our partner agencies to tackle the issues and concerns of our communities and make people feel safe in their homes and on the streets.”

Operation Centurion was launched to disrupt illegal activity, associated anti-social behaviour and issues which cause problems for the community.

It is led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

Mr Snowden said: “Op Centurion is stepping up our fight against ASB in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Constabulary’s dedicated ASB, Prevention and Problem-Solving Command is now operational and working with our partners to find long term solutions to address the underlying issues that cause ASB.

“I'm absolutely committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour and I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable to ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to get tough on ASB and keep our communities safe.”

If you have any information about crime happening in your area, call 101 or report it online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.