A Blackburn man who pretended to be a taxi driver in order to trick women into his car before raping them has admitted his crimes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nazim Asmal lured the women into his vehicle as they made their way home from nights out by leading them to believe he was a taxi driver.

He then drove them to remote locations before subjecting them to serious sexual assaults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Det Insp Darren Irving, from the East RASSO Team, said: “Asmal deliberately targeted his victims because of their vulnerable state and subjected them to serious sexual assaults.

Nazim Asmal tricked vulnerable women into his car before driving them to secluded locations and raping them (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Although today’s headlines will quite rightly focus on Asmal’s abhorrent defending, my thoughts are very much with the victims who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

The first incident occurred after the victim got into Asmal’s car in Preston city centre on October 3, 2021.

He drove for about ten minutes before raping his victim and then dropping her off back in the city centre.

She flagged a member of the public down for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second victim had been on a night out in Darwen and ended up in Asmal’s car on March 4, 2023.

Asmal drove her to a secluded area on the outskirts of Darwen where he then raped her.

He also managed to get the victim’s phone number and called her at the start of April.

She did not answer the first call as there was no caller ID, but the victim did answer the second call made by Asmal on April 8, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim recognised the voice as the man who had raped her but did not know his identity.

She ended the call after Asmal asked the terrified victim ‘if she wanted to do something?’

Asmal raped his third victim on the same evening he made that call.

The victim got into Asmal’s car in Darwen town centre.

Driving her towards Bolton, in the opposite direction of her home, Asmal said: “You don’t want to pay for this taxi, do you?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then stopped in a secluded area, raped her and then dropped her off at her home address.

Detectives identified Asmal after his black Toyota Yaris was picked up on CCTV cameras.

Asmal, 34, now of no fixed address but formerly Balaclava Street, Blackburn, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday (November 17.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of rape and was remanded into custody to be sentenced at the same court on the February 13, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence I would encourage you to contact the police knowing you will be listened to, believed and that we will do everything we can to put the perpetrator before the courts,” Det Insp Irving added.

You can report information by calling 101 or visiting the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.