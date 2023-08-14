Properties in Gill Lane, Great Gill, Tillage Close and Jubilee Road were targeted on Wednesday (August 9).

A motorcycle and a bike which were taken during two of the burglaries were later found and returned to their owners.

Officers on Thursday (August 10) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.

A teenager was released on bail after being arrested following a spate of burglaries in Walmer Bridge

A 16-year-old boy from Much Hoole was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Friday (August 11) following the appeal.

Police confirmed on Monday (August 14) he had been “released on bail with conditions pending further enquiries.”

If you have any questions or concerns, speak to officers in the village or call 101, quoting log number 0249 of August 9.